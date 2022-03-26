Maddy Colin is in midseason form.
The sophomore righty tossed two pitching gems to lift College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) to victories of 13-0 over East Newton and 6-0 over Sarcoxie on Saturday.
Colin tossed a no-hitter in her first outing against the Patriots. She finished with 11 strikeouts in the game.
Against the Bears, Colin fanned 14 batters and limited Sarcoxie to two hits.
College Heights plays at Exeter at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
