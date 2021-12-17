The Joplin area has gained another high school football program.
College Heights Christian School has added 8-man football for the 2022 fall season, athletics director Phillip Jordan confirmed on Friday afternoon.
“It has been in the works for a couple of years now,” Jordan said. “There have been discussions about possibly adding football. This year specifically, the discussions started to heat up a little more. We knew there was interest from elementary through high school and it just seemed like a good sport to add with the kids that we currently have at our school.”
The Cougars have not yet identified a head coach. Jordan said that’s something College Heights is currently in the process of working on.
As for where games will be played, Jordan said Joplin High School has agreed to allow College Heights to use its high school football field at JHS Athletic Complex.
“That is the likely place we will play our games in the fall,” he added.
The Cougars have an enrollment size of 155 in the high school and 168 in the junior high, according to the Clell Wade Coaches Directory.
Jordan said the Cougars will not co-op with another area school. It will be a College Heights only team.
Needless to say, there’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm right now at College Heights.
“Football is big in southwest Missouri,” Jordan said. “There’s a lot of people that love it. I think there are a lot of students, especially of younger ages that love football. They watch the NFL. They see what is happening and they want to be able to play.
"There are a lot of kids that are excited. We have a lot of kids that are walking the hallways that aren’t playing a fall sport right now that will have the opportunity to play next fall. Of course, the parents are excited about it, too.”
