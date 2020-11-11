Grace Bishop has made a name for herself as a multi-sport athlete at College Heights Christian School.
She began playing soccer at age 3 and quickly learned that would be her favorite sport as she grew up.
Now a senior at College Heights, Bishop signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue her soccer career at NAIA John Brown University.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so awesome,” Bishop said before her signing ceremony in the atrium at College Heights. “It’s a goal I have been working for since I was little. I’m just thankful it is solidified. I’m really excited for next year.”
Bishop has claimed all-state accolades in track and cross country. She also helped guide Sporting Springfield to the Heartland League first division championship and a 2019 Disney World College Showcase Title.
“Grace is one of those players that coaches look for,” College Heights soccer coach Michael Teeter said. “Sure she is a talented player, but most importantly she works hard to make herself better in and out of season and then takes what she has learned to help the team. That’s where good players become great, by practicing even while everyone else is not. She has worked hard and it has paid off.
“We couldn’t be more proud of her.”
She will play primarily at the defender position for John Brown, which is located in Siloam Springs, Arkansas and a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference.
“First of all, the campus is really pretty and they have a really good nursing program,” Bishop said. “When I started looking into the soccer program, I met Kathleen (Paulsen), the coach, and just saw the competitive environment they had. But they are also fun. They love the sport and they love each other.”
Bishop plays basketball, soccer, and runs track and cross country for the Cougars.
“For sure, running track and cross country, the endurance has always kept me in good shape to play soccer,” Bishop said. “In basketball, it helps me see the game and see the angles more and that translates to soccer, too.”
But once she graduates this spring, Bishop knows she has accomplished her ultimate goal of leaving a legacy at College Heights.
“I love the underclassmen here at College Heights and I want them to see that girls can play soccer,” Bishop said. “We have really developed the cross country program a lot here. We started the girls soccer program, so I just want younger girls to fall in the love with the sport and get to have some of the experiences I had.”
