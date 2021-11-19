The College Heights Christian boys basketball team reached new heights last winter, picking up its first district championship in program history.
The Cougars finished the year 17-10 as their season came to an end against Crane in the Class 2 state tournament.
However, the memory of winning a district title is not lost on College Heights looking ahead to the 2021-22 campaign.
“It was kind of a different group last year,” Cougars coach Eric Johnson said. “We had some experience, some not so experienced. We had some kids step up. We ended up being a pretty good team, and we finished strong at the end of the season. That was a good experience for us having only one senior. We feel that will carry over into this year. I told the kids, ‘We have got there. Now, let’s get further.’”
The Cougars return the majority of their squad, headlined by 6-foot-3 senior guard Miller Long. Long, who most notably earned all-state honors as a junior, is a returning 1,000-point scorer for College Heights.
Johnson looks for Long to evolve even more as a player this season.
“As a freshman, Miller was just one of those catch-and-shoot-3 types,” Johnson said. “He advanced a little bit more as a sophomore, but last year, he really opened his game up for inside and outside. Now this year, we are asking him to be more of a playmaker. He is going to be able to score, but we are also asking him to distribute.
"He draws a lot of attention, so he will have to do a better job of finding the open teammates. So far in practice, we’ve seen that. He has made that extra pass when he is getting the double-team.”
One of College Heights’ key post players is back in 6-5 Curtis Davenport. The big man earned all-conference and all-district honors last year as a sophomore.
“Curtis improved so much last year,” Johnson said. “We could see it even coming into this year. He is such a big, strong kid. He can score well inside and then he can step out and hit the 3 outside. He ended up averaging around 10 or 11 (points per game) last year, and we hope he increases that. He is a very strong rebounder, especially on defense. He hits the offensive boards well.”
There is no denying that the Cougars have plenty of size. Seniors Hagen Beck (6-4) and Ethan Meeks (6-7), who are combo forwards, return for their senior seasons. Ethan Adel (6-0 senior) will play the point guard position, who Johnson said has gained a lot of experience and improved his game from last year.
In addition, College Heights features Chase Hembree (6-7), Noah Hipple (6-4) and Caleb Quade (6-3). Ben Thomas (6-2) is also expected to contribute.
“I think we are a pretty well-balanced team this year and not just depending on Miller Long to score 22 points a game,'' Johnson said. “At 6-7, Ethan Meeks poses a pretty good threat. He can step out and shoot, too. Hagen Beck at 6-4 gives us a strong inside game. It’s going to be a pretty tough stop with Miller outside and those three inside (along with Davenport).
“I expect the others to step up their offensive production and really expect us to become a better defensive team. I think we saw that because to get anywhere in the playoffs you have to be a good defensive team. Every team you are going to face is a good offensive team.”
This season, the goal remains the same for College Heights: win a district title.
“If that happens, we know what it takes to move on,” Johnson said.
