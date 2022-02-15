With a 61-52 victory over Golden City on Tuesday night, College Heights Christian became Ozark 7 Conference champions.
The Cougars now sport an impressive 20-4 record and an unblemished 6-0 mark in conference.
"This is the first time, first-ever for College Heights boys to win conference," College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. "It's great for the kids. It's great for the program and for the school. It's a good accomplishment. These four seniors played their last home game and it was good to go out with a good group like that."
Miller Long led the Cougars with 18 points, while Curtis Davenport was right behind with 15. Hagen Beck contributed 13 points and Ethan Adel tallied 12 for College Heights as well.
Golden City was paced by Elijah Pettengill with a game-high 21 points.
College Heights plays at Sarcoxie on Thursday.
