VERONA, Mo. — The College Heights Christian boys basketball team is district champions for the second straight season.
Ranked fifth in Class 2, the top-seeded Cougars downed third-seeded Verona 71-57 on Saturday afternoon in the District 12 championship game on Saturday afternoon at Verona High School.
College Heights, improving to an impressive 23-4 on the season and winners of five straight, will play Blue Eye at 7:45 pm. Wednesday at Carthage.
“It means a lot for our program and team this year,” Cougars coach Eric Johnson said. “Last year, it was the first time we won it. We set the goal with the seniors this year. They got a good taste of that and liked it. We made it a point that it was a goal to get back here this year. They did it. It shows a lot from these kids that they made a commitment and followed through with it.”
Both squads were evenly matched early on, but the Cougars were the beneficiaries of an 8-2 run to end the first quarter to take a 24-18 advantage.
And the Cougars were almost a different team in the second frame.
College Heights used a 21-11 burst before halftime to take a more comfortable 45-29 lead. The Cougars stayed the course in the second half to secure the district title.
“That second quarter is where we did a really good job on defense,” Johnson said. “But also really attack the basket. We got a lot of shots around the basket and got on the break, made some things happen. We turned things around in the second quarter and put Verona in a place where they had to play catch up.
"With the scorers they had, we knew they were capable of coming back. In the semifinal game, (Verona) got up 24-1 on Marionville in the first quarter and we didn’t want that to happen.”
At 6-foot-7, senior post Ethan Meeks fired in a game-high 22 points to lead College Heights. Miller Long had 18 points, while Curtis Davenport finished with 16.
Verona was paced by Jacob Stellwagon with 22 points. Stellwagon tallied four 3-pointers in the contest.
Jaiden Carrasquillo added 13 points, while Jess Gamel contributed 12.
The Cougars are officially headed back to the state tournament.
"Blue Eye has a pretty good record, but we are enjoying (district title) tonight," Johnson said. "Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up and get ready for the next one.”
