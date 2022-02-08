Fresh off capturing the Mercy/Warrior Classic tournament title, the College Heights Christian boys basketball team remains hot.
The Cougars (18-3, 4-0 Ozark 7) outscored Thomas Jefferson Independent in every quarter to earn a 70-43 victory on Tuesday night inside TJ Fieldhouse.
College Heights, ranked No. 5 in Class 2, extends its winning streak to six straight games.
"We didn't come out and play our best when we played TJ last Friday," Cougars coach Eric Johnson said. "They hit some shots early. Tonight, I felt like we did a better job defending them. They had 53 points last game and 43 this game. We did a better job on defense.
"We finished our shots, too. We missed a lot of shots last Friday and tonight the shots were falling for us. We picked up the intensity on both ends of the floor."
The Cougars grabbed an early 14-10 lead after the first quarter. College Heights extended that to 33-18 at the break and 51-33 after the third quarter of play.
Miller Long scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Cougars, while Curtis Davenport contributed 16. Ethan Meeks finished with 10 points.
Jay Ball was the lone Cavalier (15-6) in double-figures. The big man posted 17 points.
“Rough night for the Cavaliers," TJ coach Chris Myers said. "We just couldn’t get much going. Hats off to College Heights. They are a great team and played well tonight.”
College Heights hosts Springfield Greenwood at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ozark Christian College. Thomas Jefferson travels to Exeter on Thursday.
