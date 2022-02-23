VERONA, Mo. — Coach Eric Johnson described it as an interesting game.
That may just have been an understatement.
With Miller slowing the game down significantly to grab a 6-5 lead at the break, top-seeded College Heights bounced back and used a 26-15 second-half burst to earn a 31-21 victory over the fourth-seeded Cardinals in the Class 2 District 12 semifinals on Tuesday night at Verona High School.
The Cougars (22-4) move on to face third-seeded Verona, a 64-54 victor over Marionville, in the district title game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Of course, the weather is permitting.
College Heights looks for its second straight district title crown.
“It’s exciting for us,” Johnson said. “We got there for the first time last year and we were able to win it. It’s a goal that this group set to get to the district championship again. We had a little different route to get there, but we made it. We are really looking forward to it. We are sitting around now and seeing when we can practice. We just have to wait and see when the game will be now.”
A 6-foot-5 junior, Curtis Davenport led the way for the Cougars with 11 points. Senior Miller Long added eight points, while Hagen Beck contributed six.
Miller (8-19) featured only three players that scored. Logan Nield, Alex Pennington and Brenden Thom had seven points apiece.
College Heights girls 52, Marionville 47
On the girls’ side, the Cougars are headed to their fourth consecutive district final.
College Heights (15-10), which has the second-seed, was sparked by its 19-8 run in the second quarter to take a 31-22 advantage at the break en route to a five-point triumph over third-seeded Marionville in the semifinals on Monday.
“We are extremely excited for this opportunity,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “My expectations for this team were high, but I knew we would be a very young team. Couple that with an injury to one of our key players, and this team has exceeded everyone’s expectations. I’m very proud of our team.”
Libby Fanning was the offensive catalyst for the Cougars, scoring a team-high 15 points. Addie Lawrence added 11 points, while Jayli Johnson had nine.
Marionville (14-13) was paced by Lucy Newberry with a game-high 17 points. Olivia Hopkins chipped in 10 points.
The Cougars will play top-seeded Miller, a 61-18 winner over Wheaton, at 6 Thursday for the district title. But again, that’s weather permitting.
This is a College Heights team that features no seniors and is made up of a large freshmen class.
“We certainly have a difficult challenge ahead of us with Miller,” Blankenship said. “But it’s not very often that many kids get to experience a district championship game their freshman year. They are looking forward to it.”
District semifinal action postponed
The semifinals of the boys’ Class 1 District 5 tournament held at Thomas Jefferson was postponed on Wednesday due to the winter weather in the area.
Top-seeded Golden City will now play fourth-seeded McAuley Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday, while second-seeded Lockwood and third-seeded Thomas Jefferson follow in the other semifinal contest.
The girls district championship game, pitting top-seeded Golden City and second-seeded McAuley, will be played at 6 on Friday with the boys title game to follow at approximately 7:30.
