MILLER, Mo. — The College Heights Christian’s boys basketball team hiked its record to 4-1 Monday with a 47-33 victory against host Miller.
The Cougars led 25-19 at halftime.
Curtis Davenport poured in 16 points and Miller Long added 12 to top College Heights.
Brendan Thon led Miller with 16.
College Heights will play Hermitage at 6 p.m. Friday at Ozark Christian College.
Diamond boys topple Thomas Jefferson
DIAMOND, Mo. — Diamond edged visiting Thomas Jefferson 47-44 Monday in a boys basketball game.
Jay Ball led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Other Thomas Jefferson scorers were Tyler Brouhard with 9, Caden Myers 5, Jake Jarrett 3, Elias Rincker 2 and Drew Goodhope 2.
Thomas Jefferson will host Everton on Tuesday.
TJ girls fall at Diamond
DIAMOND, Mo. — The host Diamond Wildcats caught on fire early in overwhelming Thomas Jefferson 53-20 in a girls basketball game Monday.
Diamond jumped out to a 38-8 halftime lead and handed the Cavaliers their third loss in as many outings.
Lexy Bridges, with 12 points, led three Wildcats in double scoring figures. Grace Frazier added 11 and Makaylynn Lafferty 10.
Gabbi Hiebert and Lannah Griff topped Thomas Jefferson with five points apiece.
Thomas Jefferson will host Everton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
