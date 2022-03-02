History is in the making for the College Heights Christian boys basketball team.
Fresh off capturing its second consecutive district title, the Cougars handled Blue Eye 54-43 in the Class 2 state sectionals on Wednesday night with Carthage High School serving as the neutral site.
College Heights, ranked No. 5 in the state and improving to an impressive 24-4, plays Norwood at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals at Republic High School.
This is the furthest the Cougars’ have ever been in the state playoffs. College Heights is red-hot having won 12 of its last 13 contests.
“It feels awesome,” College Heights senior Miller Long said. “This is the first time in school history winning the first round of sectionals. It feels great. I’m so proud of my teammates. We played great. I’m not satisfied yet, no one on the team is satisfied yet. We are ready to go all the way.”
College Heights coach Eric Johnson said his group took away a lot after falling to Crane 74-59 last year in sectionals.
“We came in here last year not knowing what to expect,” Johnson said. “We were a little intimidated, but we have been there and done it. We know what it is like. It was a good win. The kids played well.”
The Cougars ended the first quarter on a 7-3 run as a corner triple by Long allowed College Heights to jump on Blue Eye 11-6.
But the Bulldogs appeared to have some offensive momentum in the second quarter as back-to-back 3-pointers from Logan Isbell and Lance Clark — mixed in with a 3 from the Cougars’ Long — trimmed the deficit to 14-12 with 5:34 to play in the first half.
But College Heights threw a jab right back with a 6-0 run as Long capped the run with another 3 and a putback to give the Cougars a 20-12 lead with 3:30 to go in the first half.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Long tallied 11 points of his game-high 23 points in the opening half.
With 48 seconds left in the third quarter, the Cougars widened its lead out to 35-24 when Long executed a good, ‘ole fashioned three-point play.
College Heights broke the game open for a 46-26 with an 11-2 burst to start the fourth quarter, highlighted by seven points from Long during that stretch. The Bulldogs battled down the stretch as a triple from Clark cut the margin to 52-43 in the final minute, but Long iced the game with a pair of freebies with 13 seconds to go.
Long said this Cougars’ squad has improved vastly since last season’s state run.
“All of us put in the work over the summer and we are all way more confident,” Long said. “We know we are better and we know what our end goal is.”
In addition to Long’s big game, College Heights imposed its will on the inside with 6-5 junior forward Curtis Davenport tallying 10 points. Hagen Beck, another tall forward, added eight points while Ethan Meeks and Ethan Adel had six apiece.
Blue Eye (23-5) was paced by Clark with 17 points. Isaiah Mitchell finished with 10 points.
The Cougars, now in uncharted territory, look to keep reaching new heights as a program.
“We keep making history,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, we keep making more.”
