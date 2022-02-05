Earlier this year, the College Heights Christian boys basketball team went on the road and suffered a season-opening loss to Providence Academy.
Oh, how revenge can be a sweet, sweet thing.
The Cougars got payback by holding off the Patriots 57-51 to capture the tournament title crown in the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic on Saturday night inside the McAuley Catholic gymnasium.
College Heights (18-3), ranked No. 5 in Class 2 of the latest MBCA poll, claimed the tourney championship for the second time in three years.
“This has been a good tournament for us,” Cougars coach Eric Johnson said. “We have been in the championship game the last three to four years. It feels good because it’s good competition we get to face in the championship game. Our kids enjoy playing here in Joplin. We had the crowd of a home team. We had a lot of support. That was a good crowd tonight.”
A sizzling start propelled the Cougars out to a 36-24 lead at the break and College Heights withstood a late rally from Providence to seal the victory.
The Patriots’ began to chip away by starting off the third frame with a 7-2 run as a fastbreak layup from Cooper Laney made the score 38-31 with 5:37 to play.
After College Heights’ Ethan Adel pushed the score to 40-31 with a baby hook, Providence erupted with seven unanswered points. A layup from Laney on the break trimmed the deficit to just two points at the 2:34 mark.
But Miller Long hit a pair of freebies and Ben Thomas buried a floater to give the Cougars a 44-38 advantage heading into the final quarter. Long capped a 7-3 start to the fourth quarter with a wide-open triple from the right wing as College Heights surged in front 51-41 with 5:50 to play.
The Patriots responded with a 8-0 burst, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Laney, to cut the deficit to 51-49 once more down the stretch. However, the Cougars’ received a big boost when Long hit a runner in the baseline to push the lead to four points with 2:23 to go.
College Heights put the game away with timely free throws from Curtis Davenport and Ethan Meeks in the final minute.
“They kind of took Miller out late and defended him better,” Johnson said. “But other kids stepped up and came through.”
Long, the tournament MVP, captured game honors with 18 points for the Cougars. Also on the all-tourney team, Davenport added 12 points, while Meeks chipped in eight.
Hagen Beck added seven points.
“I would say we’ve progressed a lot since November,” Johnson said. “That was a good measuring stick for us to see how far we’ve come. I think we are doing better. Providence is a good ball club. They have beat some good teams. They have good kids. It was a good challenge for us. It’s good to get early competition. I’m pleased with it.”
Asked about racking up career win No. 650, Johnson did not hold back.
“Like my wife says, ‘It’s no big deal. It makes you sound like you are old, been around a long time,’” Johnson said. “That’s true, but it’s been a good ride. I have enjoyed every minute of it. It’s all I know. I’d love to keep doing it as long as I can.”
Providence s 64, Lamar 52
In the girls’ title game, the Tigers battled throughout the contest and got to within six in the fourth quarter before the Patriots pulled away.
Lamar (8-13) finished as the runner-up in the tournament.
“I told the girls they played with tremendous effort and heart,” Tigers coach Mandy Moyer said. “I said, ‘Even though the scoreboard doesn’t say we won, I felt like it was a win for us.’ This week was probably the best I’ve seen us play in the second half of the season. We need to keep building on that and keep that momentum up when we go to district play in a couple of weeks.”
Lydia Shaddox and Karolina Kiraga paced Providence with 14 points apiece. Julia Rivera, the tourney MVP, finished with 11 points.
The Tigers were led by Marcy Miller with 14 points, while Zavrie Wiss contributed 13.
“All-around, we had a great team effort,” Moyer said. “I’m super proud of my kids.”
