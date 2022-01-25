The College Heights boys basketball team notched a 55-47 win over Verona Tuesday night at home.
Both teams were deadlocked at 26-26 at the break. However, the Cougars (13-3, 2-0 Ozark 7) outscored Verona 29-21 the rest of the way.
Ethan Meeks posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace College Heights. Miller Long and Ethan Adel tallied 10 points apiece, while Curtis Davenport chipped in eight.
Davenport also pulled down 12 rebounds for the Cougars.
Jaiden Carrasquillo scored 17 points to lead Verona.
College Heights plays at Wheaton on Friday.
