The College Heights Christian School boys basketball team outscored visiting Thomas Jefferson 8-2 in overtime Tuesday to clinch a 63-57 victory.
The Cougars, who trailed 30-27 at halftime, got their fourth win in as many outings in the Ozark 7 Conference and went to 18-5 overall.
Leading the way for College Heights were Caleb Quade and Curtis Davenport with 23 points apiece.
Jay Ball topped the Cavaliers (15-6, 2-1 in the league) with 19 points to go with six blocked shots and nine rebounds.
Kip Atteberry netted 14 points and Tyler Brouhard 11 for Thomas Jefferson, who will host Exeter at 7 p.m. Thursday.
College Heights shot 6 for 6 on free throws during overtime, in which the Cougars never trailed.
The Cougars will entertain McAuley Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
