PIERCE CITY, Mo. — College Heights Christian School moved on to the semifinals of the Pierce City Basketball Tournament on Tuesday with a 63-30 win against Pierce City.
Caleb Quade scored 22 points and Curtis Davenport 20 to top College Heights, which never trailed. Davenport also had 11 rebounds.
College Heights will play Billings at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, after the other semifinal between East Newton and Marshfield at 6 p.m.
