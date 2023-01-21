CHEROKEE, Kan. — The College Heights’ boys basketball team put on an impressive show in the second half Saturday to upend Riverton 58-52 and claim third place in the Lancer Classic Tournament.
After trailing 30-15 at halftime, the Cougars outscored Riverton 15-10 in the third quarter and 28-12 in the final period to claim the victory.
Curtis Davenport netted 27 points as the leading scorer for not only College Heights, but also for both teams. Others hitting in double figures for the Cougars were Caleb Quade with 14 and Jayce Walker 12.
College Heights (14-4) will play at Verona at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
