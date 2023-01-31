College Heights picked up a little steam in the second half Tuesday to upend the McAuley Catholic boys 59-48 in the Mercy/Warrior Classic Basketball Tournament.
After a 17-13 lead at intermission, the Cougars outscored the Warriors 15-12 in the third quarter and 17-13 in the final period.
Curtis Davenport led College Heights (16-4) and all scorers with 28 points. Cougar teammate Caleb Quade added 18.
Noah Black netted 16 points and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph 14 to spark McAuley, which fell to 6-14.
The schedule Wednesday will involve play at both the McAuley and College Heights gyms.
At McAuley, contests begin at 4 p.m. with the No. 1 Providence girls vs. (8) Purdy; 5:30—(6) East Newton girls vs. (7) McAuley; and 7—(3)Thomas Jefferson boys vs. (6) McAuley.
Two games are scheduled at College Heights with (2) Aurora girls vs. (3) Lamar at 5:30 and (1) Greenwood boys vs. (5) Sarcoxie at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.