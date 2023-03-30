GALENA, Kan. — College Heights Christian School and Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School placed first and third, respectively, Thursday in the boys competition of the Galena Bulldogs Track and Field Relays.
In the girls’ division, College Heights finished third, while Neodesha claimed the title and Frontenac finished second.
Final boys team standings with points, in order, were: College Heights, 47; Miami, 46; Thomas Jefferson, 39; Ketchum and Frontenac ,36; Fredonia, 26; Liberal, 25; Baxter Springs, 21; McAuley Catholic, 20; Seneca, 17; Neodesha, 16; Cherokee, 12; Diamond, 11; Galena and Fairland; 10; Commerce, 9; Oswego, 8; Quapaw, 6; and Afton and Arma 4.
The girls standings, in order, were: Neodesha, 58.5; Frontenac, 43; College Heights, 42.2; Commerce, 34; Galena, 33; Baxter Springs, 30.2; Arma, 27; Fredonia, 25.5; Thomas Jefferson, 25.2; Fairland, 18; Afton, 17; McAuley and Seneca 16.2; Miami, 16; Oswego, 9; Quapaw, 7; Liberal and Diamond, 6; Bronaugh, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.