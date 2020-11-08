COLUMBIA, Mo. — After coming close to earning a spot on the podium the past two falls, College Heights Christian School made a big jump this year.
Down in Class 1 after changes to classifications, the Cougars made the most of the opportunity by winning the state championship on Saturday on the final day of the MSHSAA Cross Country Championship at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
The Cougars had two runners in the top 25 to earn all-state honors, and that parlayed into the first girls cross country championship in school history with 91 team points – 18 points ahead of Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic.
The Cougars took sixth and fifth, respectively, the past two falls in Class 2, coming up short of a trophy. The championship, while the first for the girls, is the fifth in school history and all have come in cross country after the boys won four in a row from 2007-10.
For the girls, the Cougars were the runners-up in Class 1 from 2005-2007 and third in 2010.
“It is crazy. This has been a dream since my freshman year,” said senior Grace Bishop, who placed fourth for College Heights. “This group of girls have worked so hard all season and it was in the back of our minds. We looked at the projections (from MoMileSplit) and saw we were third or fourth. We wanted to come out and run our best. That is what we did.”
Bishop finished her career as four-time conference champion, a two-time district champion and a three-time all-stater. She was 22nd in 2018 and 13th last year in Class 2.
She went out fast early and stayed with the lead pack, falling no farther behind than fifth on the 5K course that will host the SEC Championships next fall. Her final two kilometers were identical splits of 4:16.
The race was dominated by Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold, who won her third straight championship. In fact, the three runners ahead of Bishop were the same three she battled the entire race.
“This is every senior’s dream, to come out and run your best in your final race,” she said. “I’m so grateful and thankful to run well.”
Bishop said she knew the Cougars were going to win at the 4K mark when teammates Klohe Burk and Jayli Johnson both crossed in the top 40 of the standings. The sophomores finished 22nd and 32nd, respectively. Burk earned an all-state medal with her finish, moving up from 33rd to 22nd over the final kilometer.
The Cougars’ other runners: Madelyn Jordan 61st place, Shelbi Post 62nd, Madi Carson 80th and Avery Parker 92nd.
“We talked about competitiveness, regardless of who you are running against or the weather,” College Heights coach Phillip Jordan said. “We have to focus on the competition and stay positive. I told them we got to suck it up. This is the last race of the year and we got three seniors who will run their last race. I told them to put every ailment aside and run the best that you can and I will be proud of you.”
A quartet of other area runners competed in the Class 1 race, placing in the top 100. Jasper junior Olivia Moss was 44th. Freshman Kendall Ramsey was 56th for McAuley Catholic, while Thomas Jefferson freshman Sarah Mueller was 69th. Liberal freshman Abby Barton took 95th.
On the boys side, Jasper’s Hunter Hinds made the most of his final race.
The senior took 11th place and earned an all-state medal for the third time in his career, which also included a 16th- and 12th-place finish.
While the all-state medal was his best, the season will be the most memorable. This came in only his third race of the year. Last week, he was the district runner-up – for the third time – despite missing most of his year after getting the coronavirus.
“I wasn’t sick,” he said. “We did a few races after getting back. I practiced on my own during the time and I was right back where I was time-wise, so it didn’t affect me too much. That was great.”
Added his coach Donna Davis: “I’m proud of him. He had a rough year with COVID and he bounced back and finished strong.”
Liberal was the only area team in the boys race, taking eighth place. Bryson Overstreet led the Bulldogs by taking 39th.
Two other Joplin runners competed in the race, with Thomas Jefferson’s Kip Atteberry placing 51st and Caleb Qaude from College Heights placing 76th.
