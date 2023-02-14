The College Heights Christian Cougars topped Golden City on Tuesday night 68-61 to clinch the Ozark 7 Conference title and finish the year 6-0 in conference play.
The win was also No. 20 on the season for Head Coach Eric Johnson and the Cougars (20-5, 6-0 Ozark 7).
Offense was a little sluggish out of the gates for both teams as the first period ended in a 10-10 tie. Things changed quickly as College Heights poured in 22 second-quarter points to take a 32-26 advantage into intermission.
The Eagles (15-9, 3-2 Ozark 7) cut that slim deficit down with a 21-point performance in the third stanza and trail just 49-47. CHC eventually held on by extending its lead in the final quarter of play.
The Cougars were led by Caleb Quade with 26 while Curtis Davenport added 17 and Jayce Walker chipped in 10 more to round out double-digit scorers.
Golden City saw Josh Reeves pour in 30 points and got 14 more from Ty Force. Reeves drilled seven 3-pointers and Force added two from outside.
College Heights is back in action on Thursday at home as they welcome Sarcoxie into town. Junior varsity begins at 5 p.m. with varsity expected to tip off around 7:30 p.m.
