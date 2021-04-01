Maddy Colin was once again on her game.
The freshman for College Heights twirled a no-hitter as the Cougars (5-0) defeated Verona 9-0 on Thursday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Colin only needed 90 pitches (66 for strikes) to complete the feat for College Heights, striking out 15 batters and walking two.
She also helped her own cause, giving him the Cougars a 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Avery Good got College Heights on the board with an RBI single up the middle to score Jayli Johnson.
The Cougars provided more run support in the third, scoring five runs to take a 7-0 lead.
College Heights rapped nine hits, paced by Johnson who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
The Cougars' baseball team defeated Verona 10-9. Both teams play at East Newton at 5 p.m. Friday.
