As the adage goes, put the bat to the ball and good things will happen.
Good things happened for the College Heights Christian baseball team.
The Cougars (3-3) made consistent contact and put pressure on McAuley Catholic’s defense en route to a 13-4 victory on Tuesday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium.
“Last game, we didn’t hit it like we should have,” College Heights coach Stephen Harrel said. “This game, we actually hit the ball. Whenever we hit the ball, it translates to our defense. We get more confidence on the defensive side. I’m happy to see us put it in play even though sometimes they put us on by hit batsmen. We’ll take those, too. It’s a confidence thing with us. Once we get our confidence going, we’re good.”
College Heights drew first blood in the top half of the second inning, pushing across five runs on three hits.
Ethan Coggeshell started things off for the Cougars, coming around to score on a wild pitch by Rocco Joseph. Kelton Welch produced an RBI single to make the score 2-0, and Bowen Sitton touched home on a fielding error.
Ben Thomas followed with a sacrifice fly to medium center field, and Josh Allen capped the big inning with a hard RBI one-bagger up the middle to plate Welch.
Welch extended College Heights’ lead to 7-0 in the third with a two-run double, but McAuley responded with four runs in the bottom half of the third to trim the deficit to 7-4.
Joe Staton sparked the Warriors' offense with a hard single up the middle that led to Kevin Tran and Kable Reichrot scoring on a fielding error. Thomas Black hit an RBI double, and he came around to score on an error.
But the Cougars’ finished the game with six unanswered runs over the final four innings. Part of that rally included an RBI double by Nathan Williams to center field, and he eventually scored on a passed ball.
Williams scored another run in the top of the sixth on a fielding error. Coggeshell scored on a wild pitch and Thomas accounted for the final run, coming across on an error in the top of the seventh.
“Errors killed us,” McAuley coach Chris Metoyer said. “Walks killed us. Hitting batters killed us. We made mental mistakes. Just not paying attention.”
Welch paced a 10-hit College Heights attack, finishing 3 for 5 with a game-high three RBIs.
“Kelton is just a baseball player,” Harrel said. “He has been playing since he was little bitty. He just fits right in. Whenever he is in the lineup, he does good things for us. When he sees it, he’s going to put the bat on it.”
Nicholas Brueggemann was solid for the Cougars, hurling seven innings while allowing four runs (zero earned) on seven hits to pick up the victory. The right-hander punched out 10 batters.
“His fastball was working,” Harrel said. “He moved locations around. Our assistant coach does a great job of calling pitches. He recognizes what works early on and what the kid is going well, he sticks with it. Nicholas was hitting his spots when he was supposed to. We’ll take it.”
Black and Kendall Jones amassed four of McAuley’s (1-3) seven hits. Despite Joseph taking the loss, Metoyer said his pitching staff has been good so far this season.
“Our pitching staff has been doing pretty good,” Metoyer said. “We have a young team, and we have young pitchers. If anything, they have been keeping us in the game.”
College Heights hosts Miller at 5 p.m. Monday. McAuley hosts Wheaton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
