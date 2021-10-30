With strong showings in the Class 1 and Class 2 District 2 cross country meets, College Heights Christian School qualified nine individuals for state on Saturday in Clever.
“I think we ran pretty well,” College Heights coach Phillip Jordan said. “We expect to run a little bit better, but we can’t be disappointed with sending nine kids to the state meet.”
In the boys race, the Cougars, who finished third as a team, placed five runners among the top-35 in Class 1 District 2. Fordland took the team title with a team score 99, followed by Dadeville in second and Marion C. Early in fourth.
The top four teams and top 30 individuals qualify for state.
Plato’s David Held won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds. Thomas Jefferson will be represented by Kip Atteberry at state, who finished as the runner-up with a time of 17:32.
Rolen Sanderson, a sophomore, led College Heights with a 16th place finish. Derrick Mcmillan was right behind in 17th, while Caleb Quade took 29th.
The Cougars’ Corbin Thomas and Jace Edwards placed 35th and 36th, respectively. Steven Calandro (69th) and Brayden Youngberg (83rd) also competed for College Heights.
“I thought the boys showed a lot of grit and determination,” Jordan said. “It was not great conditions, but they really fought through a tough course. It was wet. It was soggy. Lots of turns. Kids were getting boxed in. Even though we weren’t able to run our race like we wanted to, they fought and had a lot of competitiveness to allow them to qualify.”
Other state qualifiers included McAuley Catholic’s Michael Parrigon and Phillip Motazedi, who finished 10th and 12th, respectively.
“Michael and Phillip are first time qualifiers for the state meet,” McAuley coach Andy Youngworth said. “Michael battled some injuries in the mid-part of the season and has really come on strong over the last few weeks. Phillip has run for three years, but didn’t fully begin to understand what it was going to take to be successful until the last couple of races and he has become just a different runner.”
College Heights, which is in Class 2 in girls, finished in sixth as a team. Blue Eye, led by Riley Arnold who won the race with a time of 19:36, claimed the team title with a score of 58.
Jayli Johnson was the Cougars’ top finisher. The junior is headed to state after placing fifth with a time of 21:56.
Madi Carson will also represent College Heights as she took 30th.
“Nothing surprises me about Jayli,” Jordan said. “We expect her to qualify and to be in the top 10. I thought she ran a great race. One of her best races of the year. Madi was on that bubble of whether or not she would qualify, but she was able to pass the girl in 30th with about 150 meters (to go). She just competed. That's what we talk about all the time is going out and competing, not worrying about times and just being in that qualifying spot. She was able to get it done.”
In the Class 1 District 2 race, McAuley’s Kendall Ramsey picked up an eight-place finish to earn her second straight trip to Columbia.
“She had a great conference meet last week at (Missouri) Southern and set a PR by one-minute,” Youngworth said. “That race gave her confidence going into today at Clever. She set a career-best (22:21) despite much tougher conditions this morning due to rain the last few days.”
Thomas Jefferson qualified Sarah Mueller (17th), Macie Shifferd (22nd) and Mia Grubbs (28th).
Class 1 and Class 2 state meets are set for Saturday in Columbia.
