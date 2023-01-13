The College Heights Christian boys basketball team topped Exeter by 40 points on Friday night 66-26.
The Cougars had 10 different players put the ball in the basket and were led by Caleb Quade with 17 points. Colsen Dickens added 11. The only players on the team to knock in a 3-pointer were Quade and Curtis Davenport. Davenport tallied eight points.
Exeter didn't tally more than eight points in a quarter as CHCS showed stingy defense all game long. The Tigers were led by Nathan Tacket with 14 points. Tacket added two triples. Zack Lee registered eight points and two more triples.
College Heights improves to 11-3 with the win and 1-0 in conference play. Their next game will be in the Lancer Classic at Southeast High School in Cherokee, Kansas against Eerie High School on Monday at 8:30 p.m.
