PIERCE CITY, Mo. — The College Heights boys basketball team opened play in the Pierce City tournament on a strong note.
The Cougars took control from the opening tip and dominated Pierce City 57-19 on Tuesday night. College Heights (1-1) plays Crane at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round.
Miller Long captured game honors with 19 points for the Cougars. Curtis Davenport contributed 13 points, while Ethan Meeks chipped in eight points.
Pierce City (0-2) was led in scoring by Zane Clayton and Garrett Jespersen with six points apiece.
