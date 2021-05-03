MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The College Heights Christian softball team picked up a 10-8 victory over Sarcoxie in the first round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament on Monday at Mount Vernon High School.
The win moved CHC to 16-3 on the season, matching the program’s single-season win record. The third-seeded Cougars advance to take on second-seeded El Dorado Springs in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Vernon.
Maddy Colin went the distance for College Heights to pick up the win, surrendering two earned runs and nine hits while striking out 12 in seven innings of work.
Addie Lawrence and Kloee Williamson paced CHC at the plate with three hits and one double apiece, while Colin and Aaliyah Perez both tallied a pair of hits and an RBI.
College Heights led by as many as six runs in the game before having to stave off a late rally by Sarcoxie, which plated four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
