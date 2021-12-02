PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Miller Long scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Thursday to lead College Heights Christian to a 65-52 semifinal win against Crane in the Pierce City Boys Tournament.
College Heights will take on East Newton for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
East Newton defeated Marshfield 31-25 in the other semifinal.
The only other College Heights player to score in double figures was Curtis Davenport with 16 points.
Aiden Vaugh topped Crane with 29.
East Newton pulled away from 15-14 halftime lead to outscore Marshfield 12-6 in the third quarter.
Marshall Renner led East Newton with nine points.
