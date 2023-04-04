SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 120 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
MO
. MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BARTON BATES BENTON
CASS CEDAR DADE
HENRY HICKORY JASPER
JOHNSON NEWTON PETTIS
POLK SALINE ST. CLAIR
VERNON
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest
and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
