Talk about your multi-sport athlete.
Meet Emmy Colin.
Colin, a senior at College Heights Christian School, earned 15 varsity letters during her prep career — four in volleyball and basketball, three in cross country and track and field and one in soccer.
Even more remarkable, the number would have been 18 because Colin planned to participate in track, softball and soccer this spring before the seasons were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And somehow she still would have been in the gym in the spring in the morning shooting hoops,” said Mary Colin, the CHC volleyball coach and Emmy’s mother. “Time management, she has that for sure.”
“Her love for basketball surpasses any other sport,” said Cougars basketball coach John Blankenship, “but she has pretty much invested in almost every sport we’ve had at College Heights, just to make the programs better, to help our school out being a small school. It would have been really easy for her just to focus on basketball from a selfish perspective, but she’s put the school and other kids ahead of her own desires and has participated in several sports.”
Colin was named the Ozark 7 Conference player of the year in both volleyball and girls basketball, and she received the Tracy Prigg Award as the conference’s top girl athlete.
Parlaying her performances in so many sports, Colin has been named the Wendell Redden Girls Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 school year. The award is named in honor of Redden, who was the Globe sports editor for 44 years before retiring in 1995.
Colin not only is a standout player, but she also has the trait to make players around her better.
“Emmy has always had a contagious spirit and enthusiam,” Coach Colin said. “Sometimes when the chips are down, athletes will struggle mentally and emotionally. And Emmy never did that, ever.
“She is also a kid who wasn’t just happy for her own success. She was constantly pumped for her teammate’s success. When Catie Secker hits a big kill or Addy (Thomas) makes a great set, Emmy is right there screaming and carrying on. She did the same thing in basketball ... someone would produce a turnover and she’d be screaming, running up to them, pumped. She brings that enthusiasm to the team.”
“She raised the bar of expectations for sure for her teammates but did it in a way that was encouraging and positive,” Blankenship said. “She’s built a lot of excitement not just for our team but for girls basketball as a whole at College Heights. The younger kids really look up to her and respect her a lot as well.”
Colin, who has signed to play basketball at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City, led the Cougars to an unblemished Ozark 7 basketball title and their first district championship since 1998. They lost to eventual state semifinalist Blue Eye 46-40 in the sectional game and finished with a 26-3 record — the most victories in school history.
Colin scored exactly 500 points — 17.2 average — in her senior season, hitting 85 3-point goals and shooting 42% from the arc and 84% at the foul line. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals.
She ended her career with 1,929 points — second in CHC history behind Katie Gariss’ 2,018 points — plus 321 treys, 432 rebounds, 393 assists and 293 steals. The Cougars went 70-37 in her career, including 45-11 the last two seasons.
“Her relentless pursuit of excellence is what separates her,” Blankenship said. “And I don’t say that flippantly or casually. She has a drive unlike anybody I’ve ever seen. She’s typically in the gym 5:30, 6 o’clock in the morning, staying late to work on her shot. She would sacrifice her lunch time to go to the gym and work on her ball handling.”
Colin also played a big part in the Cougars’ Ozark 7 volleyball titles in 2018 and 2019. College Heights was 32-2-1 last season — also a school record for wins — and 86-39-4 in the last four years, including 50-12-1 in ‘18 and ‘19 and losing in the district championship match both years.
Playing the libero position, she led the team with 489 digs, 225 serving points, 78 aces and put 97% of her serves in play. She was named first team all-district.
“She also just gets things to happen on the court.” Coach Colin said. “In volleyball she knew what was happening before it was happening. I saw that translate into basketball, and it was fun to watch her be a goalie in soccer. Orchestrate what was happening on the field as the goalie, she had field awareness in that game as well.
“She is an exceptional female athlete. It is so fun to coach her and it’s so fun to have her on the court. With that said, I am her mom. We joke she’s the only athlete I’ve kicked out of my gym. Her teammates were mad at me and wanted me to let her back in. What comes with any mother-coach-daughter relationship, I was harder on her than anybody else.”
Wendell ReddenAthletes of the Year
2016-17: Taylor Muff, Pittsburg.
P.J. Sarwinski, Galena.
2017-18: Kaesha George, Monett.
Arkell Smith, Carthage.
2018-19: Calli Beshore, Nevada.
Zach Westmoreland, Joplin.
2019-20: Emmy Colin, College Heights Christian.
Terrell Kabala, Webb City.
