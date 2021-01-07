The College Heights girls basketball team proved to be one of the top teams in the area last season, and nothing has changed in the 2020-21 campaign.
The Cougars are out to a blistering 10-1 start to the season and are poised to be state-ranked in Class 2 after knocking off Class 3 No. 9 Diamond 40-34 on Tuesday night.
“They’re a talented group,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “We have four experienced seniors that have been great leaders for us. They’ve set the tone in practice every day and give accountability for the rest of the girls to work hard. Yet at the same time, they are very encouraging. I think that’s been very instrumental in our success.”
The quartet of seniors are Grace Bishop (guard/post), Kaynahn Burk (guard), Catie Secker (post) and Lainey Lett (post).
Bishop, who’s a multi-sport athlete, averages 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Secker and Lett are chipping in seven points apiece. Kaynahn Burk averaged 2.5 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists before suffering a hamstring injury last month.
“I have seen a lot of consistency from that group,” Blankenship said. “The majority of the games, they’ve all been pretty consistent in different areas of the game whether it’s scoring, rebounding or distributing the basketball. I think that consistency comes through being kids of high character and integrity.”
But perhaps the player that’s taken the biggest step forward is sophomore Klohe Burk from her freshman season. She’s currently pacing the team with 16.2 points per game this season.
“She was instrumental in what we did last year,” Blankenship said. “She gained a lot of game experience as a freshman. She worked hard during the summer. She’s very athletic. She has a good understanding of the game. She’s very passionate about basketball and she wants to succeed at it. She’s willing to make the necessary sacrifices to get to that point. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do over the next few years.”
Also for the Cougars, Jayli Johnson is scoring three points per game and Addie Lawrence two.
College Heights’ lone loss came to Class 3 powerhouse Strafford by 33 points. The Cougars are making 42% of their shots, posting 54.3 points a contest while the defense has held the opposition to just 32.6 points per game.
Blankenship likes where he’s team is heading into the New Year. After winning a district championship last year, he has his sights set on another deep postseason run this spring.
“We lost three key seniors last year, but I knew we would get to the point where we are,” Blankenship said. “I didn’t think it would happen this quickly. They have gelled together as a team. We’re fighting through some injuries. Kaynahn’s been out for a few games now with a hamstring injury. She may be out most if not all of January. That’s disrupted some of the things we’re trying to do, but if we can get her back and healthy before district, I think we can make another strong run in the postseason again this year.”
