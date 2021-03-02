CARTHAGE, Mo. — Brecken Vaught tallied 27 points to lead Crane past College Heights Christian 74-59 on Tuesday night in an MSHSAA Class 2 sectional basketball game at the Carthage High School gymnasium.
Vaught, who hit four 3-point goals, was joined in double figures by Taylor Calzaretta with 14 points.
Miller Long paced the Cougars (17-10) with 21 points, followed by Curtis Davenport with 13 and Hagen Beck with 9.
Crane (19-5) claimed a 21-10 advantage in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead. The Pirates led 38-23 at halftime and 52-41 after three quarters.
"They jumped out on us," CHC coach Eric Johnson said. "We got back within five in the second quarter before they pulled out to a 15-point lead at halftime. They went up 20, 51-31, in the second half before we made a run back to within 53-45. Every time we made a run, they would answer and find a way to score."
Johnson also praised the play of Crane point guard Isaiah Smith.
"I bet he had over 10 assists," Johnson said. "He's a very good point guard who penetrates and dishes off, and we didn't cover it well under the basket. He's a 5-8 senior and one of the better point guards you'll find in the state of Missouri."
The Pirates protected their lead in the fourth quarter by converting 8 of 12 free throws after going just 1-of-3 at the line in the first three stanzas.
The Cougars finished 10 of 17 at the foul line.
Crane beat CHC for the second time this season, but this game was much closer than the 74-38 decision back in mid-December.
"Most of the time we played them a lot tougher," Johnson said. We had 34 turnovers the first time we played them. We had 19 this game, but they scored on a lot of our turnovers. They made very few turnovers, and we made 19 and they took advantage and scored off most of them."
The Cougars lose only one senior, Evan Burton, off this team.
"We'll have 90% of our scoring back next year," Johnson said.
Crane will play Norwood, a 72-47 winner over Newburg, in a quarterfinal game on Friday night.
