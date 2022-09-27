The College Heights volleyball team suffered a 3-2 setback to East Newton Tuesday night at home.
Individual set scores were 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 23-25 and 13-15.
Lauren Ukena led the Cougars with 25 kills and 22 digs. Maddy Colin handed out a team-high 43 assists with six aces, while Lindsay Griesemer compiled 20 digs, 15 points, 12 kills and seven aces.
Ava Masena led the defense with 40 digs.
College Heights (15-5-1) is at Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.
