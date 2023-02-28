The College Heights girls saw their basketball season come to an end at the hands of the Fordland Eagles 57-41 during their Class 2 sectional on Tuesday night at Carthage High School.
The Eagles (21-8) held the lead the entire contest and managed to limit College Heights standout center Libby Fanning to just two first-quarter points off two free throws. Fordland went on a 6-0 run to take a 12-5 lead midway through the first period.
College Heights' Addie Lawrence hit a 3 at 2:30 to bring the Cougars within four points, at 12-8. Fordland's Mackenzie Haskins answered with a bucket before Lawrence hit another long ball to chip into the Eagle lead and College Heights trailed 14-11 with 2 minutes left.
Fordland's Loren Bojko scored to bring the quarter to a close with the Eagles holding a 16-11 advantage.
The Eagles took control early in the second quarter with a 10-0 run capped off by an Emma Trotter bucket at 5:40 and Fordland was up 26-11. A Fanning bucket stopped the Eagles' run but Fordland scored the next three goals to take a 32-13 lead at 3:23.
The Eagles led by as many as 20 points at 37-17 with 1:21 left in the half. The Cougars managed to pare that lead to 37-21 off a Jayli Johnson score and a Fanning bucket at the close of the half, down 37-21.
College Heights (17-12) managed 6-0 run and tightened the game near the middle of the third quarter and trailed by 12 at 39-27 with 3:12 left in the third period. An Ava Lett shot bounced off the glass and into the net at the buzzer and brought College Heights within 10 at 41-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Fordland broke away from the Cougars midway through the final stanza, leading 50-33 with 4 minutes left on their way to the 57-41 win.
Fanning led all scorers with 17 points. Maddy Colin and Addie Lawrence chipped in 6 each.
Fordland's Emma Trotter had 15 points, while Shelby Thomason and MacKenzie Haskins had 10 each,
"Unfortunately, we struggled shooting from the floor tonight," College Heights Coach John Blankenship said. "We had some open looks tonight that we normally knock down but we just couldn't hit them tonight. Our defense in the first half was sub-par. We gave up too many contested layups. When we combine our defense and our offense together we are pretty good, but we struggled with both, in the first half especially."
Despite the season-ending loss, senior Addie Lawrence said she takes with her the memory of a district title and time spent with her teammates.
"We're like sisters," Lawrence said. "We were super close — we could pick on each other and encourage each other, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.