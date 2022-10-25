The College Heights Christian volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night in the district finals.
Second-seeded College Heights fell to top-seeded Jasper 3-0 in the Class 1 District 11 championship match inside Thomas Jefferson Fieldhouse.
Individual set scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14. The Cougars finished with an overall record of 23-10-2.
“Jasper played great," College Heights coach Mary Colin said. “We knew they were going to. They are a good team. They are fun to watch. They are fun to play. They had a great night. We prepared for them. We had some tools in our tool belt. We just came out on the wrong side.”
After finishing as a district runner-up a year ago, Jasper claimed its first district title since the 2015 campaign. The Eagles, improving to 25-8-3, will play at Drexel at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in sectionals.
“I don’t think words can express it. It’s really great,” Jasper coach Brianna Vinson said. “The girls have worked really hard just with the grind and manifestation we’ve had over the last year. We lost in districts last year. That really motivated us in the offseason and summer. To know how hard they worked and to see it pay off this much, it’s really rewarding.
“College Heights is a good team. They have a lot of seniors. One thing they had going for them was experience. But I knew we had been progressing throughout the season and we had beat them a couple of times. They had beat us. I think their overall excitement and determination is what won it for us.”
The Eagles zoomed into the match with a 12-6 advantage. Jasper closed the opening set on a 13-11 burst to take a 1-0 series lead.
And that momentum carried over to the second set. The Eagles built a 17-11 lead on the strength of three consecutive kills from sophomore middle hitter Crystal Smith.
College Heights erupted with a 9-3 run, highlighted by two kills from senior outside hitter Addie Lawrence, to trim the deficit to three. But the Cougars did not get any closer as Jasper followed with a 5-2 run to take a 2-0 lead.
The third set was all Eagles. Jasper started with a 14-8 advantage thanks to three straight kills from Smith and never looked back on the way to the district title.
Vinson commended Smith’s performance after the game.
“That’s probably the best she’s ever played at the net,” Vinson said. “She is super humble. She leads the team in a lot of things and one of those things is humility. To know she had the game she had, she’s still thinking, ‘What can I do better?’ She just amazes me. I wasn’t expecting that kind of performance.”
Lauren Ukena led College Heights with 11 kills. Lawrence tallied 10 kills, while Libby Fanning added five.
Maddy Colin handed out a team-high 24 assists. Ava Masena led the Cougars’ defense with nine digs.
College Heights graduates six seniors.
“We had a great season,” Colin said. “They are a fun group of kids. They are always encouraging each other. They love this game. Even as much as they love the game, they love each other. It’s not only the game that ended today. It’s their volleyball family that ended. We are going to miss each other. Season’s come to an end. That is part of the journey, but this was a great journey with great kids.”
