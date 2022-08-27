ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The College Heights Christian football team suffered a 72-56 setback to North Shelby in 8-man football action on Friday night in St. Joseph.
It marked the first game in school history for the Cougars.
North Shelby jumped out to a 38-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter. But College Heights rallied with 24 unanswered points to trim the deficit to two with 4:48 left in the second quarter.
However, the Raiders extended their lead to 50-36 after the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.
College Heights plays at Orrick next Friday night.
