The College Heights softball team put together a solid showing in the Jasper Invitational on Saturday.
The Cougars (10-2) claimed two of three games in the tournament, defeating Liberal 16-8 in game one. Lamar blanked College Heights 2-0 in the semifinals before the Cougars bounced back with a 6-4 victory over Archie to take third place.
In the third-place game, College Heights pushed across four tallies in the eighth inning to down the Whirlwinds.
With a runner placed on second by the international tiebreaker, Jayli Johnson ignited the Cougars' rally with an RBI single, while Layne Jackson added a two-run triple and Maddy Colin capped the inning with an RBI single.
Archie tied the game in the sixth on Hope Morgan's two-run sacrifice fly.
Colin hurled all eight innings for College Heights. She allowed four runs on five hits, striking out 16 batters. The Cougars smacked nine hits in the game, led by Colin with three.
In game two, Lamar's Meghan Watson (five innings) and Matleigh Wright (one) held the Cougars to three hits over six innings.
Cora Pittsenbarger got the Tigers on the board in the top of the sixth with an RBI double to score Wright. Ashlyn Stettler gave Lamar some breathing room with an RBI ground out to make the score 2-0.
Elly Haun recorded two of the Tigers' five hits.
The first game saw College Heights do all of its damage in three innings.
Johnson and Kloee Williamson went a combined 4 for 4 with two RBIs and six runs scored. The duo also swiped a combined three bags.
Jackson and Kaitlyn Bates produced two-run singles each. Johnson, Addie Lawrence and Colin went one inning apiece.
College Heights plays at Lockwood at 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.