WEBB CITY, Mo. — Suffocating defense led to early turnovers and easy baskets in top-seeded College Heights’ 58-8 win over Thomas Jefferson in the opening round of the Class 2 District 12 girls basketball tournament on Monday inside the Cardinal Dome.
“It is survive and advance this time of year,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “Anytime you win, it is always a good thing. I was encouraged and pleased with the way we played. There are some things we need to clean up defensively, and we need to be a little more patient on the offensive end. But again, if you get a win in districts, you are always happy with that.”
The Cougars (24-2) pressed the Cavaliers early on the defensive end, resulting in several Thomas Jefferson turnovers that turned into a 22-1 lead for College Heights after the first quarter. College Heights built its lead to 27-1 early in the second period before Thomas Jefferson’s Jaden Moore scored inside for her team’s first field goal at the 5:21 mark. The Cougars’ lead was 44-4 at the end of the third period, forcing a running clock in the fourth en route to victory.
“Defense has been a primary focus of ours the entire year,” Blankenship said. “Our kids come prepared every night to play tough defense, and it was instrumental for us tonight. It got us out into our transition game and led to plenty of good shots.”
“They are a great team,” Thomas Jefferson coach Dan Rogers said. “They put a lot of pressure on us, and we didn’t handle it well. That is an attribute to their defense. I am not disappointed in our girls at all. It was a very, very lopsided score, but we didn’t quit and kept playing hard.”
Thomas Jefferson closes out the season with a 6-17 record, graduating seniors Layla Mohktar, Jade Eschenbrenner, Ruchi Patel and Moore.
“It was a great season, “ Rogers said. “We won six games this year, when last year we didn’t win a game. We took fifth in the NEO tournament and won a district game for the first time in 10 years. We had a good season, won some games and improved. We can build on that for next year.
“All four of our seniors were leaders, and they were quality leaders. I am going to miss them. They worked hard and came ready to practice everyday, setting a great example for the rest of the team.”
Grace Bishop led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points, while Lainey Lett finished with 11. Klohe Burk knocked down two 3-pointers on the way to nine points, while Emmy Colin also sank two 3-pointers and finished with eight points. College Heights totaled nine players on the scoring line.
“It is big getting (our reserves) some key minutes in these district games, playing at a higher stress level,” Blankenship said. “You never know with sickness, injuries or foul trouble. At this time of year, anything can happen. You want to get those kids ready to go.”
Moore led Thomas Jefferson with three points, while Sydney Stamps and Patel each scored two.
College Heights advances to the Class 2 District 12 semifinals, where the No.1-seeded Cougars take on fourth-seeded Verona, which beat Southwest 59-34 on Monday. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Cardinal Dome.
“(Verona) is a quality team,” Blankenship said. “I have a lot of respect for them. We will have to play well to beat them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.