College Heights held on to a slight lead through the first three quarters before claiming the girls’ basketball victory Monday against visiting Pierce City, 50-46.
The Cougars led 23-21 at halftime and 36-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Libby Fanning and Jayli Johnson led College Heights with 24 and 16 points, respectively. Fannning scored more than half of her points on free throws, hitting 13 of 16
Madi Tindwll netted 17 and Olivia Stanphill 15 to top Pierce City.
College Heights (5-4) will play Bronaugh at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
Pierce City (3-5) will play in the Southwest Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26.
