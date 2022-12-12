GALENA, Kan. — Galena boys built a 34-9 lead at halftime Monday and never looked back in defeating College Heights 58-21.

Jack Perry led Galena with 17 points and Caleb Quads topped College Heights with eight.

Galena also took a third-quarter scoring advantage to move to a 47-43 win against College Heights in a girls’ basketball game on Monday.

Galena held a 23-20 lead at halftime before outscoring the Cougars 14-9 in the third quarter.

Mia Sarwinski topped Galena with 23 points, while Lily Lackey had 14 and Karly Dorris 10 for College Heights.

Tags

Trending Video