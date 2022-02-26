VERONA, Mo. — The College Heights girls basketball team hung tough with one of the top teams in the state early on.
Ranked third in Class 2, top-seeded Miller pulled away for an eventual 57-28 victory over the second-seeded Cougars in the Class 2 District 12 championship game on Saturday afternoon at Verona High School.
Despite featuring a roster with no seniors and made up mostly of freshmen, College Heights finished the season with a 15-11 overall record.
“I watched a lot of film on them and knew what to expect,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “Preparing my team to play against that caliber of a team with one day of practice due to the weather was difficult. We wanted to spread the floor and diminish their ability to trap. We did a good job of that early, but did not get the dribble penetration necessary to open up our shooters. But, I credit that to their defense. They are an excellent team.”
Miller held a 20-12 edge at the end of the first quarter and stretched that to 38-17 at the break. The Cardinals extended that further with a 17-4 third-quarter burst to take a 55-21 after the third quarter.
Claudia Hadlock scored a game-high 19 points for Miller. Kaylee Helton added 14 points, while Payten Richardson contributed nine.
College Heights was paced by Addie Lawrence with eight points. Jayli Johnson tallied seven points, while Libby Fanning tossed in six.
“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Blankenship said. “It is an honor to coach them. They have grown and improved so much throughout the season. The future looks bright and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be their coach. They are great kids with a lot of potential.”
Miller improved to 23-3 overall and moves on to the state tournament, where it plays Blue Eye at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carthage High School.
