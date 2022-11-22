The College Heights Christian girls basketball team suffered a 51-34 setback to Providence Academy on Tuesday night at home.
College Heights fell to 0-1 on the season.
Lydia Shattox led Providence with 15 points, while teammate Karoline Kirasa supplied 13 points. Ava Maher added 10 points.
Libby Fanning posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars.
College Heights plays McAuley Catholic in the Gem City Classic at 8:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.