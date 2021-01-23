CHEROKEE, Kan. — College Heights Christian girls coach John Blankenship may have headed home on Highway 171 running high on adrenaline, but his Cougars pulled through.
In a hard-fought game, College Heights (13-1) held off top-seeded Erie 37-32 victory and captured the 2021 Lancer Classic championship on Friday night at Southeast High School.
“It looks like it,” Blankenship said with a laugh when asked if the game gave him extra gray hairs. “It was a hard-fought game. They are a long, athletic team. That zone with their length and size was difficult for us. We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight. With that size inside, if you are not shooting the ball well, it’s hard to penetrate inside and it makes it tough to score. We created some turnovers and easy baskets out our press that helped us. They are a good, solid team. I’m really proud of my team. They fought through and did what we had to do down the stretch.”
The matchup featured plenty of ties and lead changes. In the third quarter, the Cougars rattled off a 6-0 run capped by a corner trey from Jayli Johnson to make it 26-20 at the 1:09 mark.
Erie answered with a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 26 with 6:52 left. But Catie Secker hit one of two free throws to give College Heights a 27-26 lead at the 6:32 mark and the Cougars did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Johnson found a wide-open Kaynahn Burk from beyond the arc, who nailed a triple from the right wing to increase College Heights’ lead to 30-26 with 6:05 to go. The Red Devils cut the score to 32-30 with 1:07 left, but Grace Bishop and Johnson knocked down a pair of free throws each down the stretch for the game’s final margin.
Blankenship was extremely impressed with his team’s resiliency, especially after losing key sophomore Klohe Burk to transfer.
“That’s a big loss for us, obviously,” the coach said. “We lost Kaynahn to an injury early in the season with a hamstring injury, but we had kids step up. Of course when we lost Klohe, that’s two starters we’ve lost on the season. They just continue to improve, continue to believe in each other. They believe in the system. We have overcome quite a bit of adversity throughout the season. We have had some COVID issues. They are very resilient and trust one another. There’s a lot of things working that have helped us gel as a team.”
College Heights featured a well-balanced scoring attack, led by Secker’s 11 points. Bishop added eight points while Burk and Johnson chipped in seven.
Erie (8-2) was led by Skylar Clevenger with 12 points.
The Cougars play at Exeter at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
McAuley Catholic girls 57, Baxter Springs 33
McAuley got off to a shaky start against Baxter Springs’ zone defense. But once the Warriors settled in and got comfortable, the shots began to fall — again and again.
McAuley (9-6) knocked down seven triples from beyond the arc, including five from junior Kennedy DeRuy who finished with a game-high 30 points, to lead the Warriors in the third-place game.
“We knew they were going to come out in a zone, so we really practiced hard yesterday on our zone offense,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “I felt like we moved the ball around pretty well, got them moving from side-to-side and tried to get them worn down a little bit. We tried to take high-quality shots, and I think we were pretty successful at that tonight. Kennedy really helped us out a lot. She was feeling it, so that was a big part of our success.”
The Warriors jumped out to an 11-7 lead midway through the first quarter, and neither team scored until the 3:46 mark in the second quarter when DeRuy broke through with a right-handed layup to make it 13-7.
Baxter Springs managed only four points in the second quarter as DeRuy hit two triples and Kayleigh Teeter connected from deep to hand McAuley a 22-11 lead at the break.
After the Lions cut the deficit to 26-17, DeRuy buried an open 3 at the top of the key that ignited a 7-0 run by the Warriors for a 33-17 lead at the 3:15 mark. The junior then knocked down two free throws and found Teeter wide-open on the perimeter for a 3 to make it a 38-22 game.
McAuley opened the fourth quarter on an 8-4 run.
“When we lost to College Heights, it was a tough loss,” Howard said. “We spent a lot of energy in the third quarter trying to get back into the game. The girls were tired in that fourth quarter. That’s a really good College Heights team. The girls could’ve held their heads and bent down to a rival like that. They really had a good practice yesterday and focused on not letting that affect them and coming out here and getting another win to finish out this tournament.”
Along with DeRuy, Teeter finished with 16 points while Gliza Damaso added four. Emmalee Williams and Allie Fry scored 11 points each to pace Baxter Springs (4-6).
McAuley is back in action at home against Wheaton at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.