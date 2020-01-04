As the final stretch of her prep basketball career arrives, Emmy Colin isn’t looking too far ahead.
Instead, the standout senior guard of the College Heights Christian Cougars is solely focused on the daily progress of the squad she captains on the hardwood.
“If we’re just focused on winning a district championship or going past there, it can take away the focus from our daily goal of improving as a team,” Colin said after the College Heights girls earned a 63-32 win over Jasper on Friday night at Ozark Christian College. “Yes, we’re focused on the end goal of winning a district championship, but we’re really focused on what we can accomplish every day.”
With Colin leading the way, the Cougars are off to an 8-1 start to the 2019-20 campaign.
The majority of the team’s wins have come in convincing fashion, as the Cougars have outscored their opponents 580-271. That equals an average margin of victory of 34 points per game.
Colin, a four-year varsity starter who will play basketball at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City after high school, said the key to the stellar start has been simple—hard work and a desire for success.
“We have girls that are hungry to win and hungry to get better,” Colin said. “We’ve got girls coming in early in the morning and staying after practice to get more shots up.”
College Heights coach John Blankenship noted depth has been a team strength.
In addition to Colin, seniors Matison Whitmore and Makenna Lewis, juniors Grace Bishop, Catie Secker, Kaynahn Burk and Lainey Lett and freshmen Klohe Burk and Jayli Johnson are all contributing nicely.
“We’re playing nine kids and I’ve never had a team this deep,” Blankenship said. “It’s working out well for us so far. It’s been a great start to the season. The kids are playing well and working hard.”
Also key to this year’s success is the fact the Cougars are an experienced bunch, as CHC returned all five starters from last year’s team that won 19 games and played for a district championship.
The 5-foot-7 Colin averaged 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and just under three steals per game last year, while the 5-7 Bishop put up 11 points and four rebounds a contest from the forward position. The pair are leading the team in nearly every statistical category again this year.
Blankenship noted Colin provides much more than scoring and ball-handling.
“She’s a great defensive player and she communicates well on the floor,” he said of his combo guard. “She leads the team in so many ways. Teams have to concentrate on her and that opens things up for other players.”
The Burk sisters provide outside shooting, while Secker, Lett, Whitmore and Lewis give the Cougars depth in the post.
The team’s calling card has been creating offense from its pressure defense. Time and time again, the Cougars have been able to convert turnovers into easy hoops the other way.
“Since we’re deeper on the bench that we’ve been, we’re able to keep up our full-court defensive pressure and get out in transition,” Blankenship said. “When we’re running up and down the floor, we play pretty well. Our identity has been encompassed around our defense and our transition game."
The Cougars, whose lone loss came to Sarcoxie (49-43) in the championship game of the Diamond tournament, have the expectations set high for the remainder of the season, with a district championship a main goal down the line.
“The expectations are high and that’s put a little extra pressure on us this year,” Blankenship said. “But I think that’s good. We just want to keep getting better. If we can improve our shooting a little bit, I think we can be hard to stop.”
With the arrival of the final two months of her prep hoops career, Colin noted the Cougars will continue to embrace the daily grind and focus on improving each and every day while also preparing for a deep postseason run.
“I’m so excited about this team,” Colin said. “This year has been really fun and I just hope we can keep our momentum going. That’s what we’re going to focus on every day.”
