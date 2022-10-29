HERMITAGE, Mo. — The College Heights Christian girls cross country team is headed back to state.
The Cougars placed fourth in the team standings of the Class 2 District 2 meet on Saturday at Lake Pomme de Terre in Hermitage. The top four teams and top 30 individuals qualify for state.
College Heights' Jayli Johnson and Marla Anderegg both picked up all-district honors. Johnson was ninth with a time of 21 minutes, 55 seconds while Anderegg was 10th in 22:07.
Also headed to state for the Cougars includes Madelynn Jordan (33rd), Jesalin Bever (37th), Madi Carson (50th), Emmy Carson (55th) and Emily Winters (64th).
Pierce City qualified three individuals — Emma Hunt (5th in 21:15), Lauren Blackburn (24th) and Ginger Leavitt (30th). Sarcoxie's Laney Dorris was 20th.
Area qualifiers in boys action included Southwest's Robert Humphries (eighth), Pierce City's Steven Leavitt (25th) and Diamond's Wyatt Housh (26th).
The 48th annual MSHSAA Cross Country Championships will run from Nov. 4-5 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
