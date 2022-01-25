To say the College Heights Christian girls basketball team dominated would be an understatement.
The Cougars led 45-12 at the break and never looked back in a 74-16 rout over Verona in Ozark 7 action on Tuesday night at home.
College Heights (7-7, 2-0 Ozark 7) featured 10 players that got in the scoring column.
“We got all of our kids' minutes, which is always good,” College Heights John Blankenship said. “That allowed us to rest some of our starters. We have played five games in seven days. It was good to see contributions from a number of different individuals tonight.”
Addie Lawrence put together a big night for the Cougars, scoring 20 points to go with eight rebounds. Ava Lett added 11 points, while Jayli Johnson, Libby Fanning and Molly Long had eight points apiece.
Johnson pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists. Lauren Ukena posted a line of eight steals, five points and five assists.
Meghan Long paced Verona with five points.
College Heights plays at Wheaton on Friday
