MONETT, Mo. — The College Heights Christian girls tennis defeated Monett 7-2 Thursday afternoon on the road.
College Heights improved to 3-7.
In singles, Emery Yantis beat Deleny Rueda 8-1 at No. 2, Ella Bishop defeated Vayla Smith 9-7 at No. 3, Jeanna Smathers topped Jocelyn Hernandez 8-2 at No. 4, Avery Baker downed Serenity Laning 9-8 at No. 5 and Kayla Wicke beat Valery Moncinvaiz 8-1 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw College Heights' Yantis-Baker and Smathers-Wicke win both matches.
The Cougars play in the Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.