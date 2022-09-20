NIXA, Mo. — With all five of its runners in the top 30, the College Heights Christian girls cross country team claimed the team crown at the Riann Lubinski Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Inman Elementary School in Nixa.
College Heights won with 32 points. Mansfield (50) was the runner-up, followed by Clever (72), Fordland (86) and Blue Eye (114).
Lamar’s Kiersten Potter won the race with a time of 20 minutes, 10 seconds. Leading the Cougars was Jayli Johnson, who placed eighth with a time of 22:43.
Also competing for College Heights was Marla Anderegg (14th, 23:50), Jesalin Bever (20th, 25:09), Madelynn Jordan (22nd, 25:21) and Madi Carson (26th, 25:37.
On the boys side, the Cougars placed seventh in the team standings with 190 points. Lamar won the team crown with 32 points, followed by Springfield Catholic (97), Reeds Spring (107), Galena (107) and Blue Eye (111).
New Covenant’s David Kendall won the race with a time of 17:54. Colton McMillan led College Heights with a 39th place finish in 21:36, while Josiah Thomas and Benjamin Thomas placed 40th and 41st, respectively.
Rounding out the Cougars’ was Stevenson Calandro in 53rd and William Porter in 87th.
LARGE SCHOOL RACES
On the boys side, Nixa won the team title with 37 points. Branson (84) took second, followed by Republic (95), McDonald County (128) and Monett (131).
Branson’s Tristen Bough won the race with a time of 16:36. Carl Junction was paced by Jack Lawson and Isaac Willoughby, who placed 16th and 18th, respectively.
The Bulldogs finished sixth as a team with 151 points. Joplin was 10th with 252 pointts and Joseph Bernaek led the way with a 47th place finish.
On the girls side, Nixa won the team title with 28 points. Republic (42) finished second, followed by Carl Junction (73), Rogersville (111) and Branson (134).
Republic’s Gracie Troester won the race with a time of 20:36. The Bulldogs were led by Alexis Carpenter, who took 10th.
Also with strong showings for Carl Junction was Sadie Burchett (15th), Bailey Feken (19th), Klohe Burk (22nd), Audrey Fletcher (24th), Delaney Harris (26th) and Marissa Newman (29th).
Joplin took seventh in the team standings with 184 points. Breklyn Shelley was the top finisher in 39th.
