GRANBY, Mo. — The College Heights Christian girls track and field team performed well at the East Newton Invitational on Thursday.
The Cougars won three relays — the 4x100 (52.70), the 4x200 (1:51) and the 4x400 (4:26).
Jayli Johnson, Allie Fiscus, Lauren Ukena and Addie Lawrence competed in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The 4x400 relay had Johnson, Ukena, Lawrence and Katie Moss.
Ukena was also the runner-up in the 200-meter dash, and Johnson finished third in the 100 and Fiscus took sixth in the 300 hurdles.
The College Heights boys ran two relays as the 4x400 team of Colsen Dickens, Derrick McMillan, Corban Thomas and Caleb Quade placed fourth, while McMillan, Thomas, Quade and Jace Edwards were fifth in the 4x800.
Also, McAuley Catholic freshman Kendall Ramsey finished fifth in the girls 1600.
Lamar prevailed in the boys division with 138 points, while East Newton (112) and Mount Vernon (59.33) rounded out the top three.
Lamar featured four winners with Logan Crockett (100), Joe Kremp (1600), Trace Willhite (javelin) and Rylan Wooldridge (shot put).
Seneca's Rylee Darnell finished first in the triple jump. He also placed second in the pole vault and third in the high jump.
Cassville won the girls meet with a score of 110, while Mount Vernon (103) and Lamar (79) rounded out the top three. College Heights (45) finished sixth.
Cassville won four individual events as Hannah Hackler swept the 100 and 200 meters, Kyren Postlewait won the shot put and Sharayah Seymour won the high jump.
Sadie Heisner of Mount Vernon claimed three events — the pole vault, long jump and 100 hurdles.
Aubrey Boatwright of Aurora was victorious in two events, including the 800 and 3200. Also for the Houn Dawgs, Cole Rohlman won the 200 and 400.
