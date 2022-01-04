DIAMOND, Mo. -- College Heights Christian hiked its boys basketball record to 8-2 Tuesday with an 81-52 victory against host Diamond.
Miller Long scored 24 points and Curtis Davenport 22 to spark the Cougars, who led 43-29 at halftime.
Eli Cupp netted 21 points and Tyler Daniels 10 to lead the Wildcats.
College Heights will play Lakeland at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic at Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar.
