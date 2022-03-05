REPUBLIC, Mo. — The College Heights Christian boys basketball team finished off a historic season for the program.
Ranked No. 5 in Class 2, the Cougars went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Norwood who ultimately prevailed 53-48 in a hard fought game in the state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Republic High School.
Norwood (29-1) will play Bishop LeBlond, a 59-54 winner over Lakeland, at 8 p.m. Friday inside JQH Arena at Missouri State.
College Heights finished the year with a 24-5 overall record in its first state quarterfinals appearance in school history.
"I'm extremely proud of these kids," Cougars coach Eric Johnson said. "They are a senior group and they just made a commitment. The younger kids jumped right on the bandwagon and took this as far as we can, made the effort and the commitment. They put the hard work in. They did all that and it paid off."
Both teams matched each other at 15-15 after the first quarter, but the Cougars used a 14-13 spurt before halftime to take a 29-28 advantage at the break.
But Norwood surged in front with a 10-7 burst in the third quarter to pull ahead 38-36. College Heights’ comeback bid fell just short in the final frame.
"It was toe-to-toe," Johnson said. "It was back and forth. They got a lead. We got a lead. In the second half, they jumped out to a five-point lead. We came back and went ahead a couple of times. We had a one-point lead with several minutes to go and had a few costly turnovers. We missed some shots around the basket. They hit a few clutch ones. We just couldn't pull it out at the end there."
Norwood, which finished third in Class 2 last year and defeated Webb City 61-57 last month, was powered by Garrett Davault. The senior, who hit four 3-pointers, finished with a game-high 32 points while Peyton McDaris added nine points.
Miller Long paced the Cougars with 17 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Hagen Beck and Ethan Meeks each had eight points apiece.
College Heights graduates seniors Ethan Adel, Beck, Long and Meeks.
"They got us here and got this program going," Johnson said. "We were successful all four years that Miller and Hagen have been here and we had another two seniors join in a few years ago. We went from a mediocre program to one of the better programs in the state.
"Now the fight is getting the underclassmen to buy in and keep it going. It's going to be an uphill battle. We'll lose a lot of good seniors, but we have a good class of juniors, sophomores and freshmen coming up."
