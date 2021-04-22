LIBERAL, Mo. — College Heights Christian held off a late rally from Liberal in a 6-4 triumph on Thursday afternoon.
After the Cougars (5-7) pulled ahead 6-1 with a two-run top of the seventh, the Bulldogs trimmed the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
But College Heights' Nicholas Brueggemann struck out Kaleb Coleman to end the game.
Brueggemann went the distance for the Cougars. The right-hander struck out eight batters. He allowed four runs on nine hits.
Josh Allen collected four of College Heights' seven hits, finishing with two RBI. Nathan Williams smashed a two-run double, while Lincoln Martin produced a sacrifice fly.
Ethan Coggeshell accounted for the Cougars' final tally, scoring on a balk in the fifth.
Payton Morrow paced Liberal (5-9) with three hits. Gunner Miller went 1 for 4 with a two-run home run. Max Dingman took the loss for the Bulldogs.
College Heights plays at Pierce City at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
